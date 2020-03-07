Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merry Sparano. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Madeline Sophie Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sparano, Merry GUILDERLAND Merry MacArthur Sparano, nee Odom, 77, born on March 20, 1942, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2020, from complications of a stroke suffered several years earlier. Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of Lenora Fernandez Odom and Albert Louis Odom, both deceased; cherished sister of William Claude Odom (deceased), Lenora Virginia Kirby, Penelope Sue Dart (Robert), Therese Gabrielle Matson (deceased), and family friend Monte McGee. She was the adored partner of husband Peter Joseph Sparano for 55 years; and beloved mother of Jenniver Anne Sparano, Michael Lawrence Sparano, and David Andrew Sparano (Peggy). She is also mourned by her devoted aide and companion Adele Kakou and the staff of Tender Loving Care. A graduate of Ursuline College in Louisville, Ky., Merry taught in the Mohanasen School District before becoming a stay-at-home parent. She later earned her realtor's license and worked for Welbourne & Purdy Real Estate and Coldwell Banker Prime Properties until 2014. As a longtime resident of Guilderland, Merry was active in the community throughout her life. She was a former president and longtime member of the Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees, and in that capacity was instrumental in expanding the library and moving it to its present location in 1992. She was also active in the Schoolcraft House renovation. Having been the first family to move to the Williamsburg Estates development in 1970, Merry took a leadership role in organizing neighborhood events including the Williamsburg Open golf tournament, block parties, and an annual neighborhood garage sale. Merry was an accomplished artist, needlework teacher, and designer, and an enthusiastic member of the Guilderland League of Arts and the Embroiderers' Guild of America. Her needlepoint designs were marketed nationally, and the tapestry curtains that she designed, executed by the Embroiderers' Guild of America, hang in the Executive Chamber of the New York State Capitol. As a member of St. Madeline Sophie parish, Merry enriched the life of the parish community in many ways. Over the years, she served as a lector, eucharistic minister, religious education teacher, and pre-Cana counsellor, and was a member of the Ladies' Association. She shared her talents freely, contributing to a painted mural in the basement of the original church building and creating alter hangings and liturgical vestments. Her many friends, colleagues, and neighbors will remember her boundless energy, artistic talent, love of The Muppets, and pride in her West Virginia roots. The family will receive visitors at Demarco & Stone Funeral Home, Inc., 5216 Western Tpke., Guilderland, between 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Madeline Sophie Church on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to make a donation in Merry's memory donate to the Guilderland Public Library, St. Madeline Sophie Parish, or Community Hospice. Condolences and memories may be shared at







