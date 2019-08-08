Bonesteel, Mervale Orville TROY Mervale Orville Bonesteel, 95 of Troy, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving children, following a brief illness. Mervale was born on January 26, 1924, in the family home in Cropseyville. He was the son of the late A.I. and Ethel Peckham Bonesteel. He was predeceased by his loving wife Janet Coffey Bonesteel. Mervale was also predeceased by his siblings, Leslie Feathers, Eugene Feathers, Alice Darling, Helen Yunck and Edith Feathers. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Tom) Schongar, Pam Bonesteel, Beverly Bonesteel Falquez, Jay Bonesteel and Penny Bonesteel (John VanAlstyne); granddaughters, Christine Schongar Celenski (Keith), Mercedes and Marcella Falquez; and a great-granddaughter, Amber Brooke Celenski. Also survived by several brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Mervale had a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy. He came up through the ranks to achieve the rank of E-9 master chief petty officer, a rank that only the top one percent receive. Mervale served in three wars: three years in World War II, four years in the Korean War and then served in the Vietnam War until he retired in 1968. Upon returning home, he went to work at G.E. in Waterford, retiring in 1986. During his retirement, he and Janet liked to travel annually to Maine as well as visiting family in Florida. In following with Mervale's wishes funeral services will be private. He will be laid to rest in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park, alongside his beloved wife.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019