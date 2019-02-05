Nystoriak, Metro COHOES Metro Nystoriak, 84, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. A life-long resident of Cohoes, Metro was the much-loved son of Theodore and Julia Haschytz Nystoriak. He attended Cohoes High School and was employed by the former Behr Manning Company in Watervliet, (later Norton and Nashua Companies) from where he retired in 1996 following 40 years of employment. Metro was a member of St. Basil Russian Orthodox Church in Maplewood. He enjoyed membership in the Watervliet "R" Club, (F.R.O.C.), the Loyal Order of Moose, #1332 in Cohoes, the Cohoes/Waterford Lodge of Elks and the United Papermakers International Union. He enjoyed bowling with the Watervliet "R" Club and the Loyal Order of Moose, fishing at Saratoga Lake and golfing at various area courses. Metro is survived by his sister, Sophie Zonitch (late husband George) of Las Vegas, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Michael (late Pauline) and Walter Nystoriak; his sisters, Tessie and Eva Nystoriak. The family offers a heartfelt thank you to Metro's social worker, Dr. Chava and to the entire third floor staff of the Eddy Heritage House for their dedication and care given to Metro. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in St. Basil Russian Orthodox Church, Archibald Street, Maplewood where the funeral service will be celebrated by Archpriest Peter Olsen, rector. Interment will be held in the spring in St. Basil's Cemetery, Maplewood. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Metro's family on Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home during which time the Panakhyda service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Memorial donations, in Metro's memory, may be made to St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Cemetery Fund, 6 Lansing Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions.
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019