Cole, Michael A. ALBANY Michael A. Cole, 67, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. Born in Albany, Michael was the son of Evelyn (Gregory) Cole and the late Clyde Cole. Michael is survived by his loving wife Margaret of 30 years; his daughters, Barbara, Sandra and Theresa; five grandchildren: Desiree, Shania, Ryhan, Ryzwan and Jose; one great-granddaughter Scarlett; as well as his brothers, Mark, Billy and Danny; and his mother Evelyn and several nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to his wife Margaret at 32 Stephen St., Floor 1, Albany, NY, 12202. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
