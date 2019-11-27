Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. "Poncho" D'Aloia. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 11:00 AM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Burial Following Services St. Paul's Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

D'Aloia, Michael A. "Poncho" MECHANICVILLE Michael A. "Poncho" D'Aloia, 90, passed away after a brief illness at Saratoga Hospital on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born on September 14, 1929, Michael was one of thirteen children of the late Michael and Incornata (Parletta) D'Aloia, both of whom emigrated from Italy and resided in Mechanicville. Besides his parents, Michael was predeceased by several brothers and a sister; his wife of 69 years Mildred (O'Brien) D'Aloia; his daughter Donna D'Aloia; his son-in-law Donald Quinlivan; and several nieces and nephews. Michael is survived by his three sisters, Sister Dolores D'Aloia S.A., Sister Barbara S.A., and Julia Brownell; his son Michael Wayne D'Aloia; his daughter Barbara Quinlivan; his beloved grandchildren, Andrea (Mitchell) Keays, Kevin (Rachel) Walsh, Donald (Amanda) Quinlivan and Melissa Quinlivan; and his cherished great-grandchildren Brady and Logan Keays, Graysen and Lucca Walsh, Sean Shutter-Quinlivan and Luciano and Kateri Fordley. Poncho was an extremely hardworking man. After he left the paper mill in Mechanicville, he began employment with Saratoga County at the then Saratoga Infirmary where he later retired. Even after his retirement, he continued to work odd jobs around town to stay active and continue to care for his ever-growing family. Michael spent countless hours camping and fishing in the Adirondacks with his family. He spent many years at the Woodsmoke Campground in Estero, Fla. as a "snowbird." Michael loved playing cards with his best friends Winnie and Bob Baldwin, betting horses, playing numbers and his trips to the Saratoga Racino. He was also a member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to honor his daughter Donna may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266 in memory of Michael A. D'Aloia. To leave condolences and for directions, visit







