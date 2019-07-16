Green, Michael A. FORT EDWARD Michael A. Green, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 19, 1968, at Lenard Hospital in Troy, the son of Albert Green Jr. and Janice Jones Green. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine Green. Michael was a proud printing press operator for the Times Union paper for many years; a career that has spanned generations in his family. Michael loved the outdoors. His passion for hunting and camping were infectious and he was always the first to "jump in" to any body of water. His most memorable times were spent on his journey, the many miles he traveled riding his motorcycle. Mike never met a stranger, he loved people and everyone he met loved him. His bar in his basement served as a storytelling and game playing center for many of his friends and family. He especially loved the time he spent with his nieces and nephews. Michael is survived by his parents Albert Green Jr. and Janice Green; brothers, Albert Green III (Heather), and John Green (Erin); sister Barbara Tasso (Vincent Jr.); nieces and nephews, Laurel Green, Nicholas Green, Lydia Green, Jacob Green (Jordan Striefert), Sarah Green, Jordan Green, Shawn Tasso (Ashley), Gabrielle Tasso, and Aiden Tasso; great-nephews, Lucas Tasso, Avery Tasso and Emery Tasso; his girlfriend, Valerie Rollo and her son Allan Rollo; and Cathy's daughter Laurie Biddle. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Ln, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mike's name maybe made to or the Hospice of Albany. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019