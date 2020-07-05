1/1
Michael A. Prestipino Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Prestipino, Michael A. Jr. EAST GREENBUSH Michael A. Prestipino Jr., 86, born on September 13, 1933, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine Prestipino; and his children, Nicholas, Gina, and Michael III; and grandchild Nickole Prestipino. The service will be at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer on July 11, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Please wear a mask while attending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as Michael regularly supported this organization. Please visit wjrockefeller.com for the full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
01:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved