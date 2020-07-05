Prestipino, Michael A. Jr. EAST GREENBUSH Michael A. Prestipino Jr., 86, born on September 13, 1933, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Michael is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine Prestipino; and his children, Nicholas, Gina, and Michael III; and grandchild Nickole Prestipino. The service will be at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer on July 11, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Please wear a mask while attending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, as Michael regularly supported this organization. Please visit wjrockefeller.com
for the full obituary.