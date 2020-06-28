Rivera, Michael A. SCHENECTADY Michael A. Rivera, 29, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Michael was the son of Karen Peterson and the late Samuel Rivera. Michael spent the past couple of years working his way up and recently promoted to assistant manager at the Price Chopper in Clifton Park. He traveled the world in his short period of time. He loved skateboarding, kayaking, hanging out with his friends and family and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his canine pal Leroy Brown. Michael is survived by his mom Karen (Mozelle) Peterson; he was the brother of Nelena, Evelyn, Debbie, Sammy and Valerie. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Sera Hotaling; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany on Wednesday, July 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, for the family. Burial will follow the service in Memory Gardens. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.