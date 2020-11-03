1/
Michael A. Yetto
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yetto, Michael A. HALFMOON Michael A. Yetto, age 70 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born on December 9, 1949, in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Dominick and Toni Yetto. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1976. He was based in Italy and served as a Russian linguist. He spent his career in database administration and retired from the N.Y.S. Legislative Bill Drafting Commission. His passion in life was photography and science, especially astronomy and planetary science. He is survived by his wife Diane Yetto; sons, William (Erika) Yetto, and Daniel (Amy) Yetto; his sisters, Loretta Crew and Lisa (David) Goldberg; and brothers, Robert (Dawn) Yetto, and Larry (Carol) Yetto. He is also survived by his granddaughter Adelyn Yetto and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. Burial will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Planetary Society by going to www.planetary.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved