Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Mickey" Albright. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albright, Michael "Mickey" CLIFTON PARK Michael "Mickey" Albright, 74, took the red-eye home Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, after an extended illness. Mickey was born in Troy on November 8, 1945, to the late Dr. Fred and Katherine Albright. He graduated from Troy High School in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Miami where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications and was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He later earned a master's degree in computer science from Union College in 1984, where he then taught as an adjunct professor. Mickey was employed for many years at Channel 13, General Electric and Amsterdam Memorial Hospital. He also had owned and operated a software consulting business. He retired in 2012 from the N.Y.S. Department of Health where he was employed for six years as a software systems analyst. After his retirement, his passion was restoring every nut and bolt of his 1940 Ford Deluxe. He was the creator and former president of the Saratoga Region Antique Auto Club of America as well as the former vice president of the Early Ford V8 Club. Friends and family will remember Mick for his bold humor, kind heart and flare for storytelling. In the last months of his life, Mickey had a vision of helping veterans, those coping with the difficulties of PTSD, handicap injuries and homelessness. He was in the initial process of organizing a helping hand project, known as IRON EAGLE, a drop in, safe place for any troubled veteran, with an objective of fixing and restoring vehicles of all types. He hoped that the therapeutic value might help these veterans reacclimate to civilian life. Friends will attempt to fulfill Mickey's dream. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Mary (Urkevich) Albright; proud daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Mark Kaplowitz) Albright and Megan (Justin) Barkevich; his cherished grandchildren who were his greatest joy, Chase and Dylan Barkevich and Rosemarie and Maisie Kaplowitz; and his loving brother and sister-in-law, John and MaryJo Urkevich. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Fred Albright Jr. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Albany Medical Center's Cardiac Care Unit, who provided such wonderful care to Mickey over the past year, and especially to Dr. Alderisio, Dr. Belov, Tony, Jim, Peggy, Nancy, Gina, Roz and Hannah. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at the DeVito Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , in memory of Michael "Mickey" Albright. To leave condolences and directions visit







Albright, Michael "Mickey" CLIFTON PARK Michael "Mickey" Albright, 74, took the red-eye home Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, after an extended illness. Mickey was born in Troy on November 8, 1945, to the late Dr. Fred and Katherine Albright. He graduated from Troy High School in 1964. He went on to attend the University of Miami where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications and was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He later earned a master's degree in computer science from Union College in 1984, where he then taught as an adjunct professor. Mickey was employed for many years at Channel 13, General Electric and Amsterdam Memorial Hospital. He also had owned and operated a software consulting business. He retired in 2012 from the N.Y.S. Department of Health where he was employed for six years as a software systems analyst. After his retirement, his passion was restoring every nut and bolt of his 1940 Ford Deluxe. He was the creator and former president of the Saratoga Region Antique Auto Club of America as well as the former vice president of the Early Ford V8 Club. Friends and family will remember Mick for his bold humor, kind heart and flare for storytelling. In the last months of his life, Mickey had a vision of helping veterans, those coping with the difficulties of PTSD, handicap injuries and homelessness. He was in the initial process of organizing a helping hand project, known as IRON EAGLE, a drop in, safe place for any troubled veteran, with an objective of fixing and restoring vehicles of all types. He hoped that the therapeutic value might help these veterans reacclimate to civilian life. Friends will attempt to fulfill Mickey's dream. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Mary (Urkevich) Albright; proud daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Mark Kaplowitz) Albright and Megan (Justin) Barkevich; his cherished grandchildren who were his greatest joy, Chase and Dylan Barkevich and Rosemarie and Maisie Kaplowitz; and his loving brother and sister-in-law, John and MaryJo Urkevich. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Fred Albright Jr. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Albany Medical Center's Cardiac Care Unit, who provided such wonderful care to Mickey over the past year, and especially to Dr. Alderisio, Dr. Belov, Tony, Jim, Peggy, Nancy, Gina, Roz and Hannah. A gathering of friends will be held on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at the DeVito Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , in memory of Michael "Mickey" Albright. To leave condolences and directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.