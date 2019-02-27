Audino, Michael Anthony ALBANY Michael Anthony Audino, 87, passed away quietly among family on February 23, 2019. Born on February 22, 1932, in Albany, he was the son of the late John B. Audino and Teresa Travison. A complete published tribute appeared in yesterday's newspaper, and may be viewed now at McveighFuneralHome.com Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family on Thursday, February 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, light a virtual candle or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019