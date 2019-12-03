|
|
Knickerbocker, Michael B. LATHAM Michael B. Knickerbocker, 41, unexpectedly passed away on November 29, 2019, with his beloved family by his side. He is survived by his loving husband, Billy, and their fur babies, Reba and Brady. Mike is also survived by his parents, Roger and Dale; siblings, Chris (Shawn), Staci and Mark (Mary). He is further survived by his nephews, Kyle, Ryan, Gabriel, and Kristian; and his niece, Kaylynn. He is also survived by his maternal grandfather, Chet; and paternal grandmother, Joan. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Ann; and his paternal grandfather, Bill. Mike proudly held a degree in history, and at the time of his passing had almost completed his second degree in accounting all while working locally as a bank manager. Mike will always be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and undeniable well-timed sarcasm. Most of all, Mike enjoyed spending quality time with his family, playing games with no mercy and razzing his nephews about their poor choice of music. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Colonie EMS. The family would also like to thank all the wonderful staff at Albany Medical Center for their valiant efforts in Mike's care. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 4, between 5-7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady, with a memorial service to begin promptly at 7 p.m. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2019