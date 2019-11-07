FLOWERS Michael C. In loving memory of our son Michael C. Flowers We cannot believe it has already been a year. We think of you in silence we often speak your name what would we give to hear your voice or see your face. We, your family miss you in the house you used to be we wanted so much to keep you but God willed it not be. Now you are in God's keeping you suffer no more pain, so dear God please take care of him until we meet again loved with a love of all telling and missed with a grief beyond all tears it broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone for part, of us went with you the day God called you home. Perhaps the reason he was separated from you for a little while was was that you might have him back forever - Book of Philemon Love You Always and Forever, Mom and Dad
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2019