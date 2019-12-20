Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fredette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Fredette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. Fredette Obituary
Fredette, Michael C. WATERFORD Michael C. Fredette, 51 of Davis Avenue, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of George Fredette Sr. of Waterford and the late Carol Broderick Fredette. He was a 1986 graduate of Mechanicville High School.Michael had been employed as a computer technician for the New York State Department of Transportation. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers, George L. Fredette Jr. of New Hampshire and James J. Fredette of Malta; and his nieces, Nicole Boyer and Lauren Carrier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now