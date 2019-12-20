|
Fredette, Michael C. WATERFORD Michael C. Fredette, 51 of Davis Avenue, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of George Fredette Sr. of Waterford and the late Carol Broderick Fredette. He was a 1986 graduate of Mechanicville High School.Michael had been employed as a computer technician for the New York State Department of Transportation. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brothers, George L. Fredette Jr. of New Hampshire and James J. Fredette of Malta; and his nieces, Nicole Boyer and Lauren Carrier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019