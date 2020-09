O'Malley, Michael C. TROY Michael C. O'Malley, 67, died on September 25, 2020. Family and friends are invited and may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Please visit mcloughlinmason.com