Michael Charles Holcomb
1975 - 2020
Holcomb, Michael Charles INTERLAKEN Michael Charles Holcomb, 45 of Interlaken, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1975, in Danbury, Conn., to Kathryn (Langley) Holcomb and the late William Holcomb. Mike grew up in Clifton Park, graduating from Shenendehowa High School in 1993. He earned his M.S. degree in education from SUNY Cortland in 2006 and landed his dream job at Trumansburg C.S.D. where he taught eighth-grade math until 2019. Mike took great pride in converting the math-haters and connecting with his students. He coached modified girls' soccer and several seasons with the Taughannock Soccer Club. His fondest memories included coaching an undefeated season and earning a red card over a hair tie. If you asked him, he'd say his greatest accomplishment was his family. He felt lucky to marry his best friend and start a family. He was immensely proud of his three kids and aimed to teach them the important lessons in life: how to play hard, to love fiercely, the value of a sense of humor, to appreciate time in nature, the art of sarcasm and the importance of music trivia and '80s pop-culture. Mike was a big man with a heart that matched his size and a personality that far surpassed it. He had a loud booming voice, was quick to laugh, the first to help someone in need and gave the best bear hugs with his disproportionately long arms. His friends have described him as a cross between Paul Bunyan, a teddy bear and Peter Pan. He enjoyed canoeing and hiking in the Adirondacks, bad action movies, going out to eat, rooting for the ever-disappointing Buffalo Bills, riding his motorcycle, tinkering with power tools in his man cave and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles; and he made a mean stir-fry. Mike is survived by his wife Carrie Holcomb; children, Audrey, Zach, and Natalie; mother Kathryn Holcomb (Jim VanDusen); sisters, Kelly Parker and Kathy (Bob) Burdick; in-laws, Laurie McGuire and Bill McGuire; brother-in- law Christopher (Sarah) McGuire; sister-in-law Kellie McGuire (Christopher Spatz); several nieces and nephews; and a large extended family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ithaca Crisis-Suicide Prevention Services of Tompkins County at https://ithacacrisis.networkforgood.com or the Michael Holcomb Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Tompkins County Trust Company, 2 W. Main St, Trumansburg, NY, 14886. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance," please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
December 1, 2020
I knew Michael from working at TCSD. I worked as a cleaner but saw Mike on many occasions while I worked there. I saw the way he got the kids to learn. He Was a great guy.
Michael Blodgett
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Mr. Holcomb was a great man and teacher. He gave everyone in the class a nickname and always made math fun. He was a laid back and out going guy. His laughter was contagious and could make you laugh no matter what. My deepest sympathy’s to his family and especially his children. He will never be forgotten and will be greatly missed.
Heather Murray
Student
December 1, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Mike at TCSD , he was such an amazing teacher, and co-worker. He will be greatly missed! My thoughts and prayers to his family. Rest in peace Mike.
Rachel Coney
Coworker
December 1, 2020
My grandson learned to love math because of Mr.Holcomb. Mr. Holcomb not only made Math clear and rewarding, he made with his students feel secure and loved. I'm so so sad. He will never be forgotten in our family!
Terri Husted
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
Mr. Holcomb was everything you wanted your teacher to be, and then so much more. He went above and beyond with the things he did for his students. He gave you a way to look at math differently, but not only that. If you sat down and spoke to him he helped you see the world in a different way, to see it with humor and potential. Molding young minds is remarkably difficult, and he was amazing at it. He will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. I will always cherish the memories of him tutoring me while I was unable to attend school. He made that time both very enjoyable and productive.
You have my sincerest condolences,
Gabriel
Gabriel Lieb
