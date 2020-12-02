Mr. Holcomb was everything you wanted your teacher to be, and then so much more. He went above and beyond with the things he did for his students. He gave you a way to look at math differently, but not only that. If you sat down and spoke to him he helped you see the world in a different way, to see it with humor and potential. Molding young minds is remarkably difficult, and he was amazing at it. He will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. I will always cherish the memories of him tutoring me while I was unable to attend school. He made that time both very enjoyable and productive.

You have my sincerest condolences,

Gabriel

Gabriel Lieb