Holcomb, Michael Charles INTERLAKEN Michael Charles Holcomb, 45 of Interlaken, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1975, in Danbury, Conn., to Kathryn (Langley) Holcomb and the late William Holcomb. Mike grew up in Clifton Park, graduating from Shenendehowa High School in 1993. He earned his M.S. degree in education from SUNY Cortland in 2006 and landed his dream job at Trumansburg C.S.D. where he taught eighth-grade math until 2019. Mike took great pride in converting the math-haters and connecting with his students. He coached modified girls' soccer and several seasons with the Taughannock Soccer Club. His fondest memories included coaching an undefeated season and earning a red card over a hair tie. If you asked him, he'd say his greatest accomplishment was his family. He felt lucky to marry his best friend and start a family. He was immensely proud of his three kids and aimed to teach them the important lessons in life: how to play hard, to love fiercely, the value of a sense of humor, to appreciate time in nature, the art of sarcasm and the importance of music trivia and '80s pop-culture. Mike was a big man with a heart that matched his size and a personality that far surpassed it. He had a loud booming voice, was quick to laugh, the first to help someone in need and gave the best bear hugs with his disproportionately long arms. His friends have described him as a cross between Paul Bunyan, a teddy bear and Peter Pan. He enjoyed canoeing and hiking in the Adirondacks, bad action movies, going out to eat, rooting for the ever-disappointing Buffalo Bills, riding his motorcycle, tinkering with power tools in his man cave and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles; and he made a mean stir-fry. Mike is survived by his wife Carrie Holcomb; children, Audrey, Zach, and Natalie; mother Kathryn Holcomb (Jim VanDusen); sisters, Kelly Parker and Kathy (Bob) Burdick; in-laws, Laurie McGuire and Bill McGuire; brother-in- law Christopher (Sarah) McGuire; sister-in-law Kellie McGuire (Christopher Spatz); several nieces and nephews; and a large extended family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ithaca Crisis-Suicide Prevention Services of Tompkins County at https://ithacacrisis.networkforgood.com
or the Michael Holcomb Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Tompkins County Trust Company, 2 W. Main St, Trumansburg, NY, 14886. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance," please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com