O'Malley, Michael Christopher TROY Michael C. O'Malley, 67, died suddenly on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. He was born in Japan, the second son of John D. O'Malley and Lillis D. Lewis O'Malley, a military family who traveled the world before settling back in Troy, where Michael grew up and remained for his entire life. He is known to his family as Mickey, and Moe to his many friends. Michael worked for 20 years in the Troy City School District and retired two years ago, yet continued to work part-time at Home Depot in East Greenbush. He enjoyed his beer out at the bar with friends, his motorcycle, football, online word games, and any good competitive game of cards or Risk. He is survived by his children, Stephen O'Malley (Susan), Christine O'Malley, and James E. O'Malley; grandchildren, Sadacia, McKenzie, and Kolton O'Malley, Derek, Aiden and Lydia O'Malley, and Jackson Williams; brothers, John E. O'Malley (Linda) and James F. O'Malley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call while observing social distancing and masking etiquette on Wednesday, September 30, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Condolences may be left at mcloughlinmason.com
.