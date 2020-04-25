Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Cruiser" D'Aloia. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

D'Aloia, Michael "Cruiser" MECHANICVILLE Michael "Cruiser" D'Aloia, 72, a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away on his birthday, April 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family at his side. Sadly, Mike died as a result of a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19, after overcoming several other medical obstacles in his life. Born in Troy on April, 23, 1948, son of the late Albert and Philomena "Fanny" Pucci D'Aloia, he was a 1966 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Most recently, Mike worked as a quality control inspector and retired from Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, West Milton and previously had worked for G.E. Schenectady as a draftsman. As a young adult, he also worked for B&M Railroad and Ford Automotive. A longtime member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club, he enjoyed his Monday night Gin games with fellow members. A horse racing fanatic, he loved the yearly meet at the Saratoga Race Course and trips to the casino. He also enjoyed fishing as well as vacations with his family. The yearly trip to Ocean City, N.J. with his family and friends, where countless unforgettable memories were created, was something he always looked forward to. Most of all, he will be missed on the sidelines of his grandchildren's sporting events and in the seats watching their academic and student achievements. Family meant the world to him, as he was a loving husband, father to his son and daughter and always strived to be the best grandfather he could be. Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Donna Caputo D'Aloia, whom he married on August 29, 1970; son Michael (Valerie) D'Aloia and daughter Jaclyn (Stephen II) Sgambati, both of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Anthony "Chooch" D'Aloia, Andrew, Michael, Stephen III and Emily Sgambati; his sister Corinne (Dr. James) Chauvin; sisters-in-law, Bea Lane and Patricia (Thomas) Cordier; brother-in-law Anthony (Gloria) Caputo and many loving nieces and nephews. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make a contribution in his name are asked to donate to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205 or American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Michael A. D'Aloia. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit







D'Aloia, Michael "Cruiser" MECHANICVILLE Michael "Cruiser" D'Aloia, 72, a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away on his birthday, April 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family at his side. Sadly, Mike died as a result of a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19, after overcoming several other medical obstacles in his life. Born in Troy on April, 23, 1948, son of the late Albert and Philomena "Fanny" Pucci D'Aloia, he was a 1966 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Most recently, Mike worked as a quality control inspector and retired from Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, West Milton and previously had worked for G.E. Schenectady as a draftsman. As a young adult, he also worked for B&M Railroad and Ford Automotive. A longtime member of the Mechanicville Athletic Club, he enjoyed his Monday night Gin games with fellow members. A horse racing fanatic, he loved the yearly meet at the Saratoga Race Course and trips to the casino. He also enjoyed fishing as well as vacations with his family. The yearly trip to Ocean City, N.J. with his family and friends, where countless unforgettable memories were created, was something he always looked forward to. Most of all, he will be missed on the sidelines of his grandchildren's sporting events and in the seats watching their academic and student achievements. Family meant the world to him, as he was a loving husband, father to his son and daughter and always strived to be the best grandfather he could be. Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Donna Caputo D'Aloia, whom he married on August 29, 1970; son Michael (Valerie) D'Aloia and daughter Jaclyn (Stephen II) Sgambati, both of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Anthony "Chooch" D'Aloia, Andrew, Michael, Stephen III and Emily Sgambati; his sister Corinne (Dr. James) Chauvin; sisters-in-law, Bea Lane and Patricia (Thomas) Cordier; brother-in-law Anthony (Gloria) Caputo and many loving nieces and nephews. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make a contribution in his name are asked to donate to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite 100, Albany, NY, 12205 or American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Michael A. D'Aloia. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Mike you have, with his family. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.