Ambrose, Michael D. HOLIDAY, Fla. Our beloved brother, Michael D. Ambrose, 57 of Holiday, Fla., passed into eternal life on October 14, 2019. Born in Troy to the late Esther G. Ambrose, Michael moved to Florida 40 years ago to pursue a career in construction. Michael is survived by his brothers, William Ambrose of Canandaigua, N.Y., John Ambrose (Darlean) of Norfolk, Va.; his sisters, Mary Delamater of Troy and Frances Darcy-Adams (Marjorie) of Schenectady. Michael is also survived by several nieces; a nephew; and cousins. A special thank you to Houston Reames of Holiday, Fla. for all his friendship and support he gave to our brother. A memorial graveside service will take place in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Avenue, Troy, NY 12180 on Friday, November 1, at 1 p.m. In remembrance of Michael, donations may be made to the .
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019