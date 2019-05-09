DiNallo, Michael D. "Shorty" MECHANICVILLE Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo, 83, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after being stricken at home. Husband of Patricia Greenwood DiNallo; father of daughters, Theresa Higgins, Donna Izzo and Regina Thompson; grandfather of eight grandchildren; and brother of Anthony "Jerry" DiNallo. Calling hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. Mass, 9 a.m. Monday in All Saints on the Hudson Church. Burial with military honors in the Saratoga National Cemetery to follow. The full obituary will appear in Friday's edition. To offer condolences visit devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019