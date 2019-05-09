Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo.
Service Information
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY
12118
(518)-664-4500
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main St.
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM
All Saints on the Hudson Church
121 N. Main St.
Mechanicville, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DiNallo, Michael D. "Shorty" MECHANICVILLE Michael D. "Shorty" DiNallo, 83, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after being stricken at home. Husband of Patricia Greenwood DiNallo; father of daughters, Theresa Higgins, Donna Izzo and Regina Thompson; grandfather of eight grandchildren; and brother of Anthony "Jerry" DiNallo. Calling hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville. Mass, 9 a.m. Monday in All Saints on the Hudson Church. Burial with military honors in the Saratoga National Cemetery to follow. The full obituary will appear in Friday's edition. To offer condolences visit devito-salvadorefh.com

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.