Filuta, Michael D. Jr. POESTENKILL Michael D. Filuta Jr., 78 of Poestenkill, entered into eternal life on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Micheal and Catherine Doody Filuta; and the beloved husband of the late Judith Ketcham Filuta. Mr. Filuta proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He along with wife owned and operated the Country Grove Inn, until its closing in 2008. Mike enjoyed watching all sporting events and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed working around his home and spending time with his family and mostly the family vacations to the beaches in New Hampshire. Mike is survived by his children, Susan L. (David) Nichols of North Greenbush, Daniel M. (Jill) Filuta of West Sand Lake, Mark A. (Jenny) Filuta of Long Beach, Calif., and Beth A. (T.J.) Houser of Averill Park; and grandchildren, Emily and Hannah Filuta, Michael, Jonathan and Abigail Houser, Jarred, Jacob and Jacqueline Filuta. He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter and Harry Fomuk. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and his feline companion Pumpkin. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Troy. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Father Vasyl Dovgan officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mikes memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.