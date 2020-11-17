Fitzgerald, Michael D. BRUNSWICK Michael D. Fitzgerald, 70, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. Born in Barre, Vt., he was son of the late Matthew L. Fitzgerald and Carmela Coletti Fitzgerald. He was raised in Barre, Vt. and resided in Brunswick most of his life and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, Berkshire Community College and Hudson Valley Community College. Mike was most recently employed in quality control for Espey Electronics in Saratoga Springs, retiring in 2015. He also worked for MTI Micro and Gardenway/Troy Bilt in Lansingburgh for 30 years. He was a member of the American Motorcyclist Association, National Rifle Association, Tri-State Riders, Spanish Motorcycle Owners' Group, Triumph Owners' Motorcycle Club, N.Y.S. Rifle and Pistol Association and the Hendrick Hudson Rifle and Pistol Club. Survivors include a son, Shane (Andrea) Fitzgerald of Brunswick; a daughter, Annie (Tom Vischer) Fitzgerald of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Colin and Emme Fitzgerald; two brothers, Matthew L. (Judith) Fitzgerald of Johnsonville and Stephen R. (Doreen) Fitzgerald of Wynantskill and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, November 20, from 4-7 p.m. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation. To allow everyone entrance, please limit your visitation time. As always, Mike's video will be available for viewing online. Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Michael D. Fitzgerald to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 or Joseph's House & Shelter, 74 Ferry St., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
.