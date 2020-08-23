1/1
Michael D. Fulmer
1957 - 2020
Fulmer, Michael D. GLENVILLE Michael D. Fulmer, 63, died suddenly at home on August 21, 2020. A loving husband to Kelly M. (Wilson) Fulmer. Michael was born in Niskayuna on May 17, 1957, the son of Robert and Marilyn Fulmer who reside in Charlton, Mass. He graduated from Ballston Spa High School and Empire State College. Michael and Kelly married on July 9, 2005 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville. Mike was a devoted fan of the NY Yankees and rarely missed a game on television. He had a love of animals, especially dogs. Besides his beloved wife Kelly, he is survived also by his parents, Robert and Marilyn; his son, Cody (Anne Rhodes) Fulmer; and grandson, Lyric Fulmer. Mike leaves behind his brothers, James and John Fulmer; mother-in-law, Pamela Wilson (late William W. Wilson Sr.); brother- in- law, William W. Wilson Jr. (wife Ilona); and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 3 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, East Glenville. A calling period will precede the service from 2-3 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be considered in Michael's name to APF, 53 Maple Ave. Scotia, NY 12302. Online remembrances may be placed onto the Glenvillefuneralhome.com website.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
