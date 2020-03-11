Kowalski, Michael D. CHATHAM Michael D. Kowalski passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2020. Born in Niskayuna to his loving parents, Michael and Sharon Comley Kowalski, Michael was the cherished husband of Michele Connors Kowalski. Raised in Watervliet, Michael was employed with Excelsior Integrated at the time of his passing. Michael was a devoted family man and friend to many. His inquisitive nature sparked interest in many topics including his dedication to his career in technology. Michael's non-judgmental style and his love of life and for all those that he met along the way, made him an exceptional person. His passion for farming brought him great joy. In addition to his wife and parents, Michael is survived by his cherished children, Frances and Charlotte Kowalski; beloved brother of Jennifer (Karl) Kerr, Jason (Amanda) Kowalski and Matthew (Jessica) Kowalski. Michael was the son-in-law of Janice and Milton Connors; brother in-law of Bridget Connors, Milton Connors, and Chris Connors; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Michael on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. Family and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family from 12 - 2 p.m. in the church prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Mary's Kitchen, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189 would be appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020