Mahoney, Michael D. WATERFORD Michael D. Mahoney, 68 of 4th Street, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was a lifelong Waterford resident and the son of the late Joseph B. and Marie LeCuyer Mahoney. Mike was employed for 20 years at Noble Gas Solutions in Albany and retired in 2009. Prior to that he operated the Cloverleaf Tavern in Mechanicville. He had also been a bus driver with the Waterford Senior Citizens. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as Grand Marshall of the 2019 Waterford Memorial Day Parade. Mike was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and member of the former Camps bowling league, a former member of Knickerbocker Steamer Co. #1 and the Waterford Bocce League. He was a member of the Texas Hold'em group at the Waterford Senior Citizens. He was a sports enthusiast, was a N.Y. Mets fan and loved horse racing. Survivors include his children, Mikalia Vannucci (Tom), Felica Palmer (Todd) and Joseph Mahoney (Makensie Scorsone); and their mother Marilyn Piroli Mahoney all of Mechanicville. He was the proud grandfather of Leo and Dominic Vannucci, Carter, Wyatt, Ellie and Everett Palmer all of Mechanicville. He was the brother of J. Bert Mahoney (Margie), Kathleen LaMarche (George) of Waterford, J. David Mahoney (Donna) of Loudonville, Sandra Brown (Steve) of Waterford and the late Daniel Mahoney. Also surviving is his sister-in-law Patricia Mahoney; his longtime companion Cate A. Benardo; his dear friend Sister Mary Clare Ciulla; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019