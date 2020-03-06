Monroe, Michael D. SCOTIA Michael Douglas Monroe, 47, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Schenectady Center, from his courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side. Mike was born in Albany, an only child to his loving parents, Milton E. and Darlene R. (Herrmann) Monroe, who will miss him dearly. He was the devoted husband of over 19 years to Colleen (Griffiths) Monroe, whose deep love for him will remain forever. Mike was such a loyal, loving and outgoing person, always looking out for everyone else. He enjoyed fishing, hunting with his father, and was quite the jokester and lover of music with his mother. He was a baseball coach in Rensselaer with his dad and coached his son's team, the Scotia Renegades, Babe Ruth league in Scotia for many years. He also enjoyed the silliness of his dogs, Reese and Teddy. He was the grandson of the late Charles J. and Bertha (Emery) Monroe and Jacob II and Margaret (Mahar) Herrmann. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law Douglas Griffiths; and his beloved dog Kody. In addition to his parents and his wife, Mike is survived by his son Hunter M. Monroe; his mother-in-law Leslie Griffiths; his brother-in-law Chad (Oana) Griffiths; and several aunts, uncles and cousins and his lifelong friend, John Mainville who he considered a brother. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First National Bank of Scotia, 201 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY, 12302, please reference account name: Hunter Monroe's College Fund. To leave a special message for the family online visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2020