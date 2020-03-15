Mott, Michael D. NISKAYUNA Michael D. Mott, 70 of Niskayuna, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady. He was the son of the late Donald D. Mott and Elizabeth A. Hesler Mott. Mr. Mott was a graduate of Niskayuna High School and worked as an office clerk. Michael loved reading, TV, films, music, theater and the Mets. He was proud to be a blood donor. He loved the hamlet of Alplaus where he grew up. He especially loved being an uncle to his niece and nephews. Survivors include his siblings, Maureen Lester of Orting, Wash., Dennis Mott of Seattle, Wash., Diane Burger of Troy and Richard Mott of Wilmington, N.C.; one niece, four nephews, three aunts, and many cousins. A celebration of life is planned for late summer. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD, 21297-5740. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020