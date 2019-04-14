Romano, Michael D. NAPLES, Fla. Michael D. Romano, 43, formerly of Clifton Park, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was the beloved son of Kathleen Ward Romano and the late Joseph V. Romano. A Mass in memoriam will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, in St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly St. James) 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Family and friends are invited to come celebrate his life.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019