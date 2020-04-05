DiFucci, Michael David LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. Michael David DiFucci, of Lake in the Hills, Ill. passed away on March 31, 2020. He departed this life at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born on May 9, 1967, in Troy to the late John and Diane (nee Writer) DiFucci. He was a kind and devoted husband and father who was well liked by everyone who met him. Michael could brighten any room with his amazing smile, charm, and sense of humor. He loved to spend time with his family and was an avid sports fan. His memory will be cherished by all those whose lives he touched, as he was simply a good person. Michael is survived by his wife Sara (nee Graves) DiFucci; daughter Amanda; son Jake; siblings, John DiFucci, Mary Kay Avellino, and Paul (Justina) DiFucci; and many nieces, nephews, and close cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude to his oncology team at UofC who continued to fight with Michael to the end. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Michael's name to The Autism Community in Action (TACA) at https://tacanow.salsalabs.org/inhonorofmichaeldifucci For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020