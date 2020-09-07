Del Giacco, Michael WEST SAND LAKE Michael Del Giacco, 78, passed away September 4, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in San Martino, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Antonetta Del Giacco. Michael worked in construction most of his work life. He was a communicant of St. Michael's Church, enjoyed traveling and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Michael felt that he was blessed with a wonderful family and a happy life. He is survived by three children, Suzanne of South Carolina, Michael of South Carolina and James of Watervliet; eight grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Nathaniel, Gabriel, Ashley, Michael, Toni Marie, and Bianca; seven stepchildren, Cindy, J.R., Colleen, Cathy, Mark, Michael, and Brian and their families; and by his siblings, Ann Marie, Phyllis, Ralph, Natalie, Gilda, Richard, and Lucy and their families. He was predeceased by his son, Tony; by his former wife, Karen; and widowed by Theresa and Chris. The funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Troy, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m.