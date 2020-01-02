Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home 4800 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix , AZ 85018 (602)-840-5600 Memorial service 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church 11300 N. 64th Street Scottsdale , AZ View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phelan, Michael Dennis ALBANY Michael "Mike" Dennis Phelan passed away December 6, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 72 years of age. Mike was a native of Troy, N.Y. and the son of Dr. William and Mrs. Margaret Phelan. The youngest of six boys, Mike attended LaSalle Institute and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Following Cornell, Mike enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1968 until 1970. Mike was stationed in Sunnyvale, Calif. and Pensacola, Fla., achieving the rank of ensign and completing both officer and flight training. Mike spent his career as a marketing manager at Texaco Oil for over 30 years. Mike was a devoted husband of 48 years to Mrs. Sally Piper Phelan, and a loving father to their four children. The family moved to Arizona in 1987 and Mike immediately fell in love with the mild winters, desert sunsets, palm trees and backyard pool. Mike loved to play ice hockey, ski, golf and swim. He loved cars, music, movies, roller coasters, road trips and beach vacations. Mike was an avid football fan, no matter the team, and took special pride in attending his children's sports activities. Mike will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, his ever-present moustache and his adoration of family. Mike is survived by his wife, Sally Piper Phelan; his children, Kyle Rhodes, Michael Colin Phelan, Katherine Slater and Matthew Phelan; as well as his four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 11300 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson and Movement Disorders Center, 240 W. Thomas Rd., Suite 301, Phoenix, AZ 85013. Condolences may be expressed at







Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020

