Michael Diacetis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diacetis, Michael RAVENA Michael Diacetis, 69, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. He was the son of the late Domonick and Ethel Diacetis. Michael was a quiet man. He was a graduate of R-C-S High School and an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Conrail after working there several years. He enjoyed cooking, NASCAR and all sports. Survivors include his siblings, Nicholas (Roseann) Diacetis, Carolyn Diacetis-Terwilliger, Louise Diacetis Frick, Janet Diacetis Hines, Nancy Diacetis McCormick and Debra Diacetis; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Tresloni; and brother, Joseph Diacetis. The Diacetis family would like to extend a thank you to Mike's special friend and care giver, Angelo Ventura, for all he did for him. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Mike may be made to the Ravena Rescue Squad, Box 144, Ravena, NY 12143.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved