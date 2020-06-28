Diacetis, Michael RAVENA Michael Diacetis, 69, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. He was the son of the late Domonick and Ethel Diacetis. Michael was a quiet man. He was a graduate of R-C-S High School and an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Conrail after working there several years. He enjoyed cooking, NASCAR and all sports. Survivors include his siblings, Nicholas (Roseann) Diacetis, Carolyn Diacetis-Terwilliger, Louise Diacetis Frick, Janet Diacetis Hines, Nancy Diacetis McCormick and Debra Diacetis; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Tresloni; and brother, Joseph Diacetis. The Diacetis family would like to extend a thank you to Mike's special friend and care giver, Angelo Ventura, for all he did for him. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Mike may be made to the Ravena Rescue Squad, Box 144, Ravena, NY 12143.