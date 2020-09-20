1/1
Michael E. Donnini Sr.
Donnini, Michael E. Sr. COHOES It is with great sadness that the family of Michael E. Donnini Sr., 71, of Cohoes announces his passing on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Cohoes, he was a graduate of Cohoes High School, class of 1967 and attended the University of Miami. He was a life-long resident of Cohoes and he was son of the late Samuel and Marsina Sbrega Donnini. He was a supervisor at the N.Y.S. O.G.S., retiring after 30 years. Michael's greatest joy in life came from playing golf, cooking (and eating) homemade Italian dishes and spending the winters in Haines City, Fla. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan (and was equally fond of complaining about them). He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne LaMarche Donnini of Cohoes; his son, Michael (and his wife Nicole) of Philadelphia; and daughter, Melissa of Portland, Ore. He was the brother of Cecelia Sullivan of Oakdale, Conn, Samuel Donnini Jr. of Cohoes, and the late Philip Donnini. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Monday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the services. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. The family asks that donations be made in Michael's honor to the American Heart Association and to a local no-kill animal shelter. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
SEP
21
Funeral service
06:30 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
