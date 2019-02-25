Goddard, Michael E. SPRING HILL, Fla. Michael E. Goddard, 80 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born to the late Perley E. Goddard and Muriel S. Bradford Goddard on August 31, 1938, in Milford, Mass. He was a 1956 graduate of Grafton High School in Grafton, Mass. While in high school, he excelled in basketball and track. After high school, he purchased his father's dairy farm and managed it for 25 years. He moved to upstate New York where he owned a dairy farm, worked as a real estate agent, and drove buses for Shenendehowa School District. In New York, he resided in Sprakers, Canajoharie, and Troy. He retired ten years ago and moved to Spring Hill, Fla. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved sports especially the New York Mets and the New York Giants. He enjoyed attending the New York Giants spring training camp. Working in his garden, listening to country music, and playing computer games with friends were a few of his favorite pastimes. Michael was a direct descendant of William Bradford, longtime Governor of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts. Michael was loved and will truly be missed. He was a dedicated family man and a devoted husband to his wife of nearly 26 years, Marylou Sutliff. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Linda (Scott) Blomquist of Punta Gorda, Fla., Donna DeLuca of Clifton Park, Julie (John) Washburn of Gloversville, and Laurie (Thomas) Weingart of St. Johnsville; by stepson Harry (Sara) McIsaac of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; by stepdaughters, Jennifer (Al) Minthorn of Saco, Maine, and Ryanna (Derek) Monaghan of Troy. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Goddard Molander of Chicopee, Mass., several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Mark Goddard; and by brother, David Goddard. The family of Michael Goddard would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Hernando County, Florida. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Grace Memorial Gardens of Hudson, Fla. and by Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., Troy. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, February 28, at Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary