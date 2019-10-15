Albany Times Union Obituaries
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
Troy, NY
Parrow, Michael E. TROY Michael E. Parrow, 65, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday October 18, in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019
