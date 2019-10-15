|
Parrow, Michael E. TROY Michael E. Parrow, 65, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday October 18, in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published on Wednesday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019