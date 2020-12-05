Riley, Michael Edward TROY Michael Edward Riley, 69 of Lansingburgh, died on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Philip James Riley II and Virginia Cantley Riley. Mike was a 1969 graduate of Waterford Halfmoon High School and subsequently enlisted in the Navy and later the Army. He enjoyed traveling, especially doing long haul truck driving for Roberts Transportation and LandStar Transportation with his son, criss-crossing the country visiting friends and family whenever he could. Prior to that, Mike worked as a cook on the tugboats out of New York City, Hoffman's Car Wash, Anchor Foods and Schwanz Foods. Mike was a born salesman... a true gift of gab. He never met a stranger who he didn't consider a friend. Mike had a big and generous heart, always taking in someone less fortunate. He would literally give someone the shirt off his back or his last $1.00. Consequently, Mike never was a rich man with respect to money, but he had good friends for whom he enjoyed cooking. Mike loved his son, Michael John; his cat, Charlie; and his brothers and sister. Mike fought an uphill battle with diabetes and its many complications. After losing a leg, his failing health, loss of his independence and his best friend, his mother, four years ago... depression creeped in, although he rarely complained of his loneliness and feelings of isolation. Thanks to his close friends, Cy and Bobby, for your friendship and support over the years and to the V.A. support team for always lending their help, Meals on Wheels and Visiting Nurses for your much appreciated support and care. He is survived by his son, Michael John Riley of Stillwater; granddaughter Stephanie Riley of Cohoes; brothers, Arthur Riley (Mary Ann) and Philip Riley III (Carol); sister Alice Suski (Hal) of Waterford; and was predeceased by a brother, Patrick Joseph Riley. Several nieces and nephews also survive. There will be no viewing hours. A private graveside burial with military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In memory of Mike and his good nature, remember to be kind to others and forgiving. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com