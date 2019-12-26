|
|
Colvin, Michael F. CLIFTON PARK Michael F. Colvin, 64 of Maurice Lane, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his residence in the loving care of his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 15, 1955, in Albany and was the son of the late Paul and Dolores (O'Brien) Colvin. He was a graduate of H.V.C.C. in Troy where he received his associate degree in accounting. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, being discharged as a chief warrant officer three. Mike recently retired from Amtrak in Rensselaer where he had been a sheet metal worker for over 30 years. He was a devout communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park He was the beloved husband of Mary M. McKenna-Colvin, whom he married on September 8, 1984; devoted father of Michael "Mac" Colvin, Connor "CJ" Colvin and Karah A. Colvin all of Clifton Park; brother of Paul (Kiki) Colvin of Castleton, Patty (Jay) Reilly of East Greenbush, Kathy (John) Tisko of North Greenbush, Joan (Wayne) Hallenbeck of Castleton and Susan (Mike) Redhead-Petroni of Castleton; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike was a warm hearted individual who cared for all of those around him. He would do anything for anyone. He was an amazing husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and working on vehicles and projects. Mike could fix anything you threw at him, and always had multiple projects to do. He seemed to be able to do the impossible; coming up with creative solutions for problems no one else would be able to tackle. Mike liked to spend time with his family traveling across the country in a motorhome. He will be missed tremendously by his family and all that knew him. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, December 30, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, with Father Patrick Butler presiding. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019