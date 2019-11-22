Gizzi, Michael F. COLONIE Michael F. Gizzi, 92 of Colonie, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany on February 26, 1927, Michael was the son of the late Carmine J. Gizzi Sr. and Jennie A. (Elia) Gizzi. Raised in Albany, Michael spent most of his life in Colonie. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy and faithfully served his country during World War II and the Korean War, receiving an honorable discharge. Michael was a pressman for Williams Press in Menands for many years. He also worked for Wilcox Press and Grand Union and the Town of Colonie Golf Course. Michael was a former member of the Colonie Elks. His hobbies and interests included collecting and operating model trains. He was predeceased by his sons, Thomas, Anthony and Stephen; his sisters, Cecelia Manning, Anne Fitzgerald and Rosemarie June; and brothers, Carmine, Joseph, Paul and Peter. He is survived by his children, Michael, Lisa (John Knighton), George and Brian (Colleen); and brothers, Vincent and Robert Gizzi.Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia and Brookdale Senior Living in Niskayuna for their care of Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment with military honors will follow the Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019