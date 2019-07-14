Kerin, Michael F. LATHAM Michael F. Kerin, 78, passed away with his loving family by his side on July 6, 2019. Born on October 24, 1940 he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kerin. Michael was raised in Watervliet and graduated from Watervliet High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Forestall. He was retired from Norton Nashua after 34 years where he served as treasurer of the United Papermakers Local 17 from 1980-1996. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree. He formerly belonged to the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and currently attended Our Lady of the Assumption in Latham. Michael was predeceased by his parents, and his infant daughter Patricia. Michael is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ann Carroll Kerin; his children, Judith LaCross (Peter), Carol Ann Micare (Arthur), Mary Beth Webster (Matthew), Maureen Shields (James), and Michael Kerin (Michele); grandchildren, Daniel LaCross (Jill), Patrick LaCross (Catherine), Emma Micare, Sara Micare, Courteney Kerin, Shannen Kerin, and Brendan Shields; sister, Kathleen Coggins and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In keeping with Michael's wishes, there will be no viewing. Burial will be held privately in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave, Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 14, 2019