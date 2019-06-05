Mangione, Michael F. TROY Michael F. Mangione, 76 of Central Avenue, was surrounded by his loving family when he died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a courageous, three year battle with IPF. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Joseph P. Mangione Sr. and Elizabeth Kehn Mangione; and husband for 51 and a half years of Marie Kelly Mangione. He had resided in Troy all his life and was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and LaSalle Institute, class of 1962. Mike was vice president of Joseph P. Mangione, Inc. Locksmiths in Troy for 42 years, retiring at age 62. One of Mike's proudest accomplishments was the success he achieved in business alongside his brother, Gary. He was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Troy and a member of the Finance Committee, Parish Council and a eucharistic minister. He was a trustee of LaSalle Institute, having served as president of the Parents Club and on the School Board as chair of the Building and Grounds Committee, he was a coach for Spring and Twin Town Little Leagues and a member, Treasurer and vice president of the Albany Executives Association. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Mike was honored as a LaSalle Institute Alumni of Distinction in November 2005, he received the Saint Jude the Apostle Community Service Award in 2012 as well as other honors during his long business career. Mike enjoyed skiing with his buddies, his sons and his granddaughter, most especially their trips to Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. He also had a number of friends whom he greatly enjoyed golfing with and who were with him when he hit a hole in one at Stadium Golf Club on May 17, 2016. Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Michelle (James) Wyanski of Brunswick; three sons, Matthew (Claudia) Mangione of Rensselaer, Michael J. (Larrissa) Mangione of Erie, Colo. and Mark P. (Kristen) Mangione of Longmont, Colo.; six grandchildren, Shannon and Brendan Haverty, Stuart, Silvie, Cooper and Molly Mangione; a great-grandson, Blake Maurer; a brother, Gerard E. (Joyce) Mangione of Latham; a sister, Susan A. (Thomas) Ostrowski of Troy; a sister-in-law, Florence Mangione of Troy and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph P. Mangione Jr. Relatives and friends may call at the Sacred Heart Church in Troy, 475 Pawling Ave., Troy on Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Michael F. Mangione to the La Salle Institute Scholarship Fund, 174 Williams Road, Troy, NY, 12180 or to the Sacred Heart Church Memorial Pew Restoration Fund, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary