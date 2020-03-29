Murin, Michael F. ONEONTA Michael F. Murin passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born in 1958, the son of Mary Ellen Murin and the late, George Murin of Franciscan Heights in Rensselaer, formerly of West Oneonta. He is also survived by his siblings, Peter (Robin) of Brooklyn, Patty Murin-Shira of Troy, Mont., Johnny of Schenevus, Mary L. of West Sand Lake, Joseph of Brooklyn, Barbara of Averill Park, Maureen (John) Giannone of Sand Lake, and Andrew (Sara) of Brooklyn; his niece, Elizabeth Murin, and nephews, John and Ian Giannone. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester, N.Y. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.hellerskinnerfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020