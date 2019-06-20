Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
Michael F. Pratt Obituary
Pratt, Michael F. WATERFORD Michael F. Pratt, 63 of 2nd Street, died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Leonard E. and Doris Noel Pratt. He moved to the Waterford area in 2007. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, the U.S. Post Office and spent the last 10 years prior to becoming disabled driving for Master Purveyor in Hunts Point Market, Bronx. He enjoyed the times he spent with his nieces and nephews, friends, and family. An avid sports fan, he especially cheered for the N.Y. Yankees, N.Y. Jets, Notre Dame and Liverpool. Mike is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, James and Susan Pratt of Middlebury, Conn.; his sister and brother-in-law Theresa Pratt and Lane Quevedo of Lords Valley, Pa.; his sister and brother-in-law Diane and Anthony Napoli of Brooklyn; and his sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Mel Gioia of Washingtonville, N.Y. He is also survived by five nieces, seven nephews, three great-nieces, and three great-nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 20, 2019
