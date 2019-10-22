Wyman, Michael F. EAST GREENBUSH Michael F. Wyman, 68, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Community Hospice at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Bennington, Vt., he was the son of the late Hiram and Edna (Baker) Wyman. Michael worked for Pepsi in Latham for over 25 years. He enjoyed playing softball as the pitcher with many lifelong friends. Michael is survived by his wife Terri (Hayner) Wyman; his daughters, Amanda and Mackenzie Wyman; his siblings, David (Joy), Daniel and Patrick (Renee) Wyman and Michele (William) Daigle. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and longtime friend Steve Slagen. Funeral services for Michael will be held on Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m. in the W. J. Lyons, Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Those who wish may send memorial contributions in Michael's name to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019