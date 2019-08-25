Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Floyd Rickman. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Rickman, Michael Floyd ALBANY On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Michael Floyd Rickman left this world after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Michael came into this world as the first-born child of Herman and Ruth (Meyers) Rickman on August 7, 1947. He lived a full life with adventures in real estate and extensive volunteer work. Michael loved the city of Albany and was always generous with his time, volunteering at many Albany events. His great love of sports, particularly baseball, was apparent throughout his life, and he shared that with his son. Michael was also a great fountain of information, both important and trivial. In addition to a host of many good friends he gathered over the years, Michael leaves behind his beloved son, Robert Martin Witt; and Lynda Ann Witt, the mother of his son; as well as his sister, Judith Rickman; and his uncles, Alvin (Pat) and Lawrence (Sydelle). Michael's presence will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Michael's wishes to be cremated have been honored and, in lieu of a service, he has requested that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in his memory. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







