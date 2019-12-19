Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Francais Steffenson. View Sign Service Information Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-5560 Send Flowers Obituary

Steffenson, Michael Francais SCHENECTADY Michael F. Steffenson, 97 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Michael was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., to the late George and Josephine (Walsh) Steffenson. Michael was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School and Dartmouth College. Michael served in the Merchant Marine component of the Navy from 1942-1946. He worked as a training manager for the Montgomery Ward Company for 30 years. Michael loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching all the children in his family how to swim. Michael loved the outdoors and spent many years hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren. His real passion was traveling throughout the United States with many trips back to the Rocky Mountains where he was raised and that he loved so much. Michael loved reading, studying the Bible and teaching Bible study classes. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Doris (Guenther) Steffenson; they have been married 72 years. He leaves behind his son Michael (Elizabeth) Steffenson; his two beloved grandchildren, Diane (Scott) Chrysler and Matthew (Jennifer) Steffenson; two great-grandsons, Beckett Michael Chrysler, and Miles Asher Steffenson; and his great-granddaughter Emerson Deborah Ann Chrysler. He was preceded in death by his nephew Robert (Rita) VanHatten; and leaves behind a great-niece Kimberly (Paul) Cornick and their two children Logan and Bailey. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for the great care provided to Michael. The family is planning a small private memorial.







Steffenson, Michael Francais SCHENECTADY Michael F. Steffenson, 97 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Michael was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., to the late George and Josephine (Walsh) Steffenson. Michael was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School and Dartmouth College. Michael served in the Merchant Marine component of the Navy from 1942-1946. He worked as a training manager for the Montgomery Ward Company for 30 years. Michael loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching all the children in his family how to swim. Michael loved the outdoors and spent many years hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren. His real passion was traveling throughout the United States with many trips back to the Rocky Mountains where he was raised and that he loved so much. Michael loved reading, studying the Bible and teaching Bible study classes. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Doris (Guenther) Steffenson; they have been married 72 years. He leaves behind his son Michael (Elizabeth) Steffenson; his two beloved grandchildren, Diane (Scott) Chrysler and Matthew (Jennifer) Steffenson; two great-grandsons, Beckett Michael Chrysler, and Miles Asher Steffenson; and his great-granddaughter Emerson Deborah Ann Chrysler. He was preceded in death by his nephew Robert (Rita) VanHatten; and leaves behind a great-niece Kimberly (Paul) Cornick and their two children Logan and Bailey. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for the great care provided to Michael. The family is planning a small private memorial. Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close