Frawley, Michael Sr. ALBANY Michael Frawley Sr., 79, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2019. Michael was the son of the late James and Kathleen Frawley. Michael was the husband for 57 years of Madeline. Michael is survived by his children, Cheryl (Richard) Carey, Rene Handford, Michael (Kelly) Frawley Jr., and Karen (Ty) Rainsberg; his grandchildren, Logan and Evan Carey, Jordan (Stephen) Handford, Ashton (Jason) Swift and Cameron Handford, Ethan (Sona Reed) Frawley, and Taylor and Trevor Rainsberg; and one great-grandchild, Hunter Frawley. Services will be held privately by the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019