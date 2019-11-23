Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mainella, Michael G. BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. Michael G. Mainella, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by his adoring family. Born in the small village of Acquavive, Italy, Michael was the son of the late Dominic and Cristina Mainella (DeCarlo) and brother of the late John Mainella. At 16, he came to Troy where he met his wife June (Pascarella) and raised their four children, while working as a talented and dedicated baker at Bella Napoli Bakery for his entire life. Mike's contagious smile and welcoming style was bigger than life. He was the definition of kind-hearted and friendly, stopping to talk to everyone, often inviting you in for a dish of macaroni and a glass of his famous homemade wine. Aside from being a skilled baker, Mike's garden was the envy of all, with his prized tomatoes the main focus. But, his most cherished labor of love occurred every fall when he embarked on a week-long winemaking venture. Knowledge and passion of his childhood roots were woven into every aspect of his life, and he meticulously passed these values down to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren which included family favorite traditional recipes and cooking lessons such as his delicious sauce... making memories they will cherish forever. An extraordinarily loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he loved spending time with his family including holidays, celebrations, Sunday dinners and more; all which was the center of his life and made him the most happy. Twenty-two years ago, Mike and June retired to Florida, where they thoroughly enjoyed the warm and sunny weather. Their twice-a-year trips to New York were mostly focused around the Saratoga racing season and either the Christmas or Easter holidays, when Mike would put on his baker's hat and apron to help with the busy holidays. Famous for his crispy Italian bread and light as a feather guanti, Mike was always full of memorable stories and a hearty laugh for everyone at the bakery. Mike was the beloved husband of June Pascarella Mainella; loving father of Dominick (Lisa) Mainella of Wynantskill, Theresa Mainella of Latham, Linda (Dave) Wood and Rita Mainella of Beverly Hills, Fla. He also leaves behind six adoring grandchildren, Kristopher Mainella, Andrea Blair, Dana Ladabouche, Michael Mainella, Stacy Allen, Victoria Acerra; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a genuine man, the real deal, a man that always put family first and enjoyed life to its fullest, and he leaves behind an immense void. Salute e Cent'anni Michele. We will miss you forever. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville.



