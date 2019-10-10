Manzari, Michael G. ALBANY Michael G. Manzari, age 59, passed away at home on October 5, 2019, after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Michael was born on June 26, 1960, in Elmira, N.Y. to Joseph and the late Theresa Lisi Manzari. He is survived by his children who were the stars in his sky, Katrina Marie and Michael Thomas; as well as Kathy Manzari, the mother of his children. He is also survived by his devoted father, Joseph F. Manzari; sisters, Victoria Casey (Art), Laura Semerano (James), Lisa Schoop (Michael); and brothers, Joseph (Kim), John (Denise) and James. Michael leaves a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael graduated from Warwick Valley High School and attended Columbia Green Community College. He was a chef at several Capital Region restaurants, the latest and longest at Ralph's Tavern where he considered Joe Fagan and the crew family. Michael was an avid sports fan, a semi-pro football player for the Albany Metro Maulers and was an accomplished bowler with a perfect 300 game to his credit. But Michael was the happiest when doing anything with his children. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be Friday from 2 - 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Anyone wishing to contribute to Michael's legacy may do so by donating to an educational fund established for his two children at The Children of Michael G. Manzari Education Fund, SEFCU, 700 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY 12206. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019