Michael Gregory "Greg" Mulson
1990 - 2020
Mulson, Michael Gregory "Greg" RENSSELAER Michael Gregory Mulson, "Greg," 30, died suddenly on October 14, 2020, at home from cardio respiratory arrest. Greg was born on June 25, 1990, in Albany, the son of Kurt and Terri (Parkes) Mulson, formerly of East Berne. Greg attended Berne Knox Westerlo schools, graduating in 2008, where he was a three-letter Athlete. He enjoyed countless adventures and memorable times with his core group of buddies on and off the playing field (you all know who you are!). Greg displayed his unknown thespian talent in the lead role of Captain Von Trapp in the senior class play, The Sound of Music. Greg went on to attend SUNY Plattsburgh and graduated from Memorial School of Nursing with an A.S. degree in nursing, completing his B.S.N. through Grand Canyon University in 2017. Greg was a traveling R.N. in the Albany and Hudson Valley Region. Most recently- and to the heart of his caring ways - he was employed at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing as an R.N. supervisor. At Riverside, Greg found effortless joy in sharing his loving touch with the residents. He was an exceptional caregiver, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Greg is survived by his parents, Kurt and Terri of Gansevoort; and brother Matthew of Gansevoort. He also leaves behind his maternal grandfather Gerald K. Parkes of Pine City, N.Y. Greg's surviving family include several aunts and uncles: Perri (Mark) Geiser of Victor, N.Y., Sherri (Richard) Craft of Elmira, N.Y., Gerald S. Parkes of Schenectady and Heidi Fensken Parkes of Clifton Park, Karen ( Nick) Denardi of Columbiaville, N.Y., Kathy (Paul) Giebitz of East Berne and Karl Mulson of East Berne; cousins: Brandon (Vicki) Pease, Daniel (Alyssa) Craft, Michael (Heather) Craft, Allison (Robert) Machnick, Andrew (Michael Pine) Parkes, Adam (Sabrina) Giebitz, Aaron Giebitz, Alex (Ashleigh) Giebitz, Meghan Denardi and Jordan Mulson; grandnieces, Alexandra and Carolina Pease; and grandnephew Cameron Machnick; special friends, Bryan Skowron, Tony LaVallo, Sean Weiss, Joe Bruno; and his Godfather, Richard (Kim) Fremont. Greg was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Eileen Mulson; and maternal grandmother Elizabeth Parkes. Throughout his lifetime, Greg was an avid Giants and Yankees fan - including cheering on Derek Jeter's last hit at Yankee Stadium and witnessing David Cone's perfect game. He enjoyed skiing, traveling and boating with his big brother Matt on Lake George. He will most fondly be remembered as "just looking cool." Calling hours are Sunday, October 18, from 2-5 p.m. at Frendendall Funeral Home 199 Main St., Altamont. Funeral services will be held in St. Lucy's Church in Altamont on Monday, October 19, at 10 a.m. followed by interment in High Point Cemetery. The family kindly requests donations in Greg's remembrance be made to The Alzheimer's Association of Albany, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY, 12205 or The Special Olympics of New York, 94 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12203.




Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
