Wierzbicki, Michael H. ALBANY Michael H. Wierzbicki, 56, entered eternal life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Amsterdam, he was the son of Ronald and Alice (Tammany) Wierzbicki.Michael was a graduate of Bishop Maginn High School. Michael was a teammate in the Parts Department with Caliber Collision in Saratoga. He played Pop Warner football as a youngster and was a long-time coach for the sport. Michael enjoyed coaching Albany Pop Warner football with his friend Joe Berrios. Michael was on the coaching staff of the 2006 Albany Jr. Midget team that won the Capital District Pop Warner Championship. Michael was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, Notre Dame University football, and the Miami Dolphins. He loved to cook, spending time with family and friends, golf, attending reenactments, visiting Gettysburg and was an avid reader. Michael was also a member of the North Albany Limericks. Michael is survived by his sisters, Gretchen (George) Riley of Troy, Gail (Donald) Riley of Albany, and Karin (John) Thomas of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and a brother Eric Wierzbicki of Albany. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Gerard Wierzbicki. Michael is also survived by his stepmother Jean Wierzbicki; sister-in-law Nellie Perez-Wierzbicki; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and his longtime friend Laura Kennedy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family on Friday, November 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, November 16, at 9:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Sacred Heart Church, North Albany at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Those wishing to remember Michael in a special way may send a contribution to either the American Diabetes Association, or , or the . To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019